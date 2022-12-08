KINGSPORT — Mayor Pat Shull expressed his concern about a growing problem across the city this week to local legislators: the overpopulation of deer.
“We’re picking up dead deer every day,” Shull said.
Shull made his comments during a work session on Monday with state legislators, saying much of the problem lies in the Ridgefields community, which sits at the base of Bays Mountain.
Shull told the legislators — state Reps. John Crawford and Bud Hulsey and state Sen. Jon Lundberg — that he would like any help that they can give in addressing the problem.
Crawford offered one suggestion for culling the herd on Bays Mountain.
“Open it up for a two-day hunt,” Crawford said. “That will thin them out.”
City officials said Wednesday a hunt in Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium is not on the table.
“The city would never consider holding any kind of hunt in Bays Mountain Park,” Matthew Lane, spokesman for the Model City, said.
Lane directed questions to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
TWRA officials did not comment Friday on what steps could be taken to help control wildlife populations throughout the area.
Shull said Monday that it’s just not deer, but it’s also bears that are going through neighborhoods, emptying trash cans and “doing a lot of damage.”
He said deer and bear don’t mix well with urban areas and said he hoped the TWRA could come up with some type of solution to the growing deer population.
“It’s not funny when people run into them with their vehicle,” Shull said.
