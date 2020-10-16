KINGSPORT — After decades of operation, the Shoney’s restaurant on Fort Henry Drive is closing its doors for good this Sunday.
According to paperwork filed with the city, a preliminary plan calls for a car wash to be built on the 1.45-acre property.
Rumors of Shoney’s closure have been circulating on social media for more than a week. Two unnamed employees at the Kingsport location have confirmed that the restaurant’s last day will be this Sunday.
The manager of the Kingsport location did not comment on the closure and referred all inquiries to Young & Associates — the owner of the local restaurants. Multiple calls by the Times News to Young & Associates were not returned this week.
At its September meeting, the Kingsport Regional Planning Commission approved a preliminary zoning development plan for the Shoney’s property. That plan — submitted by Kevin Young — shows a TruShine car wash built on the site.
The plans were drafted for True Line Construction Company of Bristol, Tennessee. True Line and TruShine are owned by local developer K.D. Moore. Calls to Moore’s commercial company were not returned.
Alderman James Phillips, who serves on the planning commission, said no one spoke for or against the plan at the September meeting.
Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Nashville, Shoney’s has more than 150 locations in 17 states, including restaurants in Johnson City and Abingdon. The company’s Bristol location is already closed.