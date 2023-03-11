BLOUNTVILLE — Sheriff Jeff Cassidy is asking the Sullivan County Commission to provide more than $900,000 to help fund the jail due to rising costs and more inmates.
“We’re not asking for operating costs to thrive. We’re asking for them to survive,” he said. “This is a ‘have to’ thing.”
Cassidy made his request during a Sullivan County work session on Thursday night. The commission will vote on a resolution to transfer money into the sheriff’s office’s account next Thursday during its regularly scheduled business meeting.
The request was made due to inflation and the rising costs of food, fuel and utilities.
“This is just going to provide us with the ability to get through until June 30,” Cassidy said.
One commissioner asked if there were any way that the sheriff’s office could transfer some money from payroll to help pay for the increased costs instead of taking all the money from the county’s debt fund.
“This is a 5% hit on the general fund,” Commissioner Mark Ireson said.
Michael Kennedy, financial director for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, said such a move would complicate things. The SCSO currently has 30 open positions at the jail not being paid. But jailers who are working have to be paid overtime due to the shortfalls.
Cassidy said other officers within the department are being paid overtime as well.
Kennedy said if the money is taken from payroll and there were officers hired over that time, then there would have to be a promise that the money would be replaced by the commission.
Cassidy told the commission that the financial situation has entered a critical stage. He pointed out that there is a bill for $55,000 due at the end of the month, but the account to pay it has only $5,000 right now.
The increased expenses aren’t limited to food and fuel, though. There is also the rising cost of medical expenses, which Cassidy said by law the jail has to cover. He gave an example of an inmate who has stage 4 cancer. Just a few months ago, the department had to pay almost $30,000 for care.
Cassidy said another example of rising costs was a few months ago when the SCSO had to pay $60,000 in one month for jail transportation when only $15,000 had been budgeted.
“This is just the bare minimum to get you through June, correct?” Commissioner Joe McMurray asked.
“Yes, we need to get through to the end of March,” Cassidy replied.
McMurray said he supported making sure the jail is funded. He said the only other option would be to let the prisoners go and that would be “mayhem.”
“We need to, quite literally, put our money where our mouth is,” McMurray said. “Or where the prisoner’s mouth is and feed them. If we’re going to be tough on crime, then we’ve got to pony up and we’ve got to pay this bill.”