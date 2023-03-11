Jeff Cassidy

Cassidy

 Contributed/Jeff Cassidy

BLOUNTVILLE — Sheriff Jeff Cassidy is asking the Sullivan County Commission to provide more than $900,000 to help fund the jail due to rising costs and more inmates.

“We’re not asking for operating costs to thrive. We’re asking for them to survive,” he said. “This is a ‘have to’ thing.”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you