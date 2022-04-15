Shades of Grace: A United Methodist Congregation held a community prayer walk in honor of Good Friday. The event, also called with Walk on the Cross, also drew attention to the homeless population across Kingsport. The congregation made a loop around downtown Kingsport at noon before heading back to the church on East Sullivan Street. Along the way, they held several prayers for the community as Easter approaches this Sunday.
Shades of Grace conducts Good Friday prayer walk
Cliff Hightower
Reporter
