BLOUNTVILLE — Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton predicted on Wednesday Republicans will keep their supermajority status in the General Assembly in the November general election.
“We’re very hopeful of keeping the supermajority,” Sexton, R-Crossville, said during a GOP “Road To Victory” bus tour stop at the Sullivan County Courthouse. “Our struggles in the last few election cycles have been in the big cities, not the rural areas. We feel like we’re in a good place to win. We’re hoping to make sure we retain all of our seats. We think we’re going to keep the supermajority.”
The current political makeup of the state Senate is 28 Republicans and five Democrats, while in the state House, it is 73 Republicans and 26 Democrats.
Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden noted the bus tour is to remind people how important it is to get out and vote.
“This is truly the right side of the state,” said state Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol. “When I started in the House, we were in the minority. Then we came into the pseudo majority and then the supermajority thanks to great leadership. Take a look at what’s happened in Tennessee. Take a look at the fiscal responsibility of where we are. Forty-nine other states really envy where we are from triple A bond ratings, no road debt and the second-lowest taxes in the country. We have free college tuition for two years and it’s not on the taxpayer’s dime.”
House District 3 GOP nominee Scotty Campbell, who is unopposed, pointed to the high early voting turnout across the state.
“I’m glad people are engaged in the process,” Campbell said.
U.S. Rep. David Kustoff, R-Memphis, gave former Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey of Blountville credit for helping make Tennessee a red state.
“I don’t care if you’re 18 years of age or 98 years of age, this the most important election you will ever vote in,” Kustoff said. “This is about the future of the country. If Democrats keep the House and you think about what a (Democratic presidential nominee Joe) Biden presidency would look like, you probably have Elizabeth Warren as treasury secretary, you’ve got AOC (U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) as secretary of energy.”
Kustoff told 1st Congressional District GOP nominee Diana Harshbarger she should get to serve with a Republican House speaker, not current Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
“Every four years, we say ‘this is a critical election,’ but this is absolutely the most critical election of our lifetime,” Harshbarger, a Kingsport pharmacist, said.
Democrats, Sexton charged, want to defund the police.
“We’re going to defend police, we’re going to defend the military, we’re not going to defund the military, we’re never going to defund law enforcement, that’s not what we do,” Sexton declared. “You cannot take the election for granted. Yes, Republicans are going to win, but are we going to win by more than what we did last time? That’s what is important.”