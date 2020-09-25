ROGERSVILLE — A new sewage screening system designed to collect debris flushed by Hawkins County Jail inmates is expected to go online next week, and county leaders are hoping to have a fence around it soon due to concerns about potential vandalism.
The $309,000 system was mandated by the state after materials suspected to be ripped up jail uniforms and commissary food packaging were blamed for causing a sewer system backup in Rogersville in 2017 that flooded three businesses on Main Street.
The new screening system is located beside the roadway that leads into the Justice Center parking lot.
On Monday, project engineer Dean Helstrom from Vaughan and Melton told the Hawkins County Commission’s Public Buildings Committee (PBC) that one of the unknowns at this time is how much debris will be caught by the system.
The system is designed to grind waste that is flushed at the Justice Center in Rogersville, and catch debris in a screen that is too big for the Rogersville sewer system to handle.
That debris is automatically placed in a plastic bag that has to be replaced regularly, but the frequency that it will have to be changed over the course of a day or two won’t be known until the system has been running for a while.
“Most of your sewer waste is going to get ground and washed, and what it’s going to pick up is going to be the bed sheets — all of the stuff that shouldn’t be in the waste stream — it’s going to pull that stuff out,” Helstrom told the PBC on Monday. “It’s not going to be constantly coming through there. It’s going to be more periodic, so it’s hard for us to tell you how often you’ll have to (change bags).”
Helstrom recommended that someone check it at least twice a day until a pattern is developed.
There was some question on Monday as to who would be responsible for changing the bags. Sheriff Ronnie Lawson told the Times News on Thursday his inmate trustees will check on the bags regularly and change them when needed.
The project contractor is looking into the cost of the fence, and Helstrom said he should know something in about three weeks. He estimated the cost at less than $10,000. It will only need three sides of new fence and a gate because they can use the fence around the adjacent drainage pond as the fourth side.
“Once that thing starts up there’s a potential for somebody to really cause a lot of damage there, if somebody wanted to go over there and throw a crow bar in it,” said PBC Chairman Rick Brewer.
The contractor missed the completion deadline by two months and Helstrom said he would report back to the committee if any penalties are due to the county.
Helstrom said the project completion was delayed partly because some of the components couldn’t be delivered on time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Helstrom noted, however, that the contractor had a project manager overseeing the project at the outset who is no longer with that company.
“I think there was some misses there,” Helstrom added.
Commissioners were hoping the penalty might cancel out the cost of the new security fence. But, the Public Buildings Committee agreed to pay for the fence out of the capital projects line item of the budget, not to exceed $10,000 for now to get it built ASAP.