Sew Crazy is recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month by holding a community sit-n-sew event to sew mastectomy aprons.
The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, from 1-5 p.m. at Fletcher’s Homemade in Elizabethton, 510 East Elk Ave. Plenty of parking is available behind the store. The back door of the shop will be open for easy access. There is no cost to attend. Refreshments will be available to help keep you going!
Sew Crazy members made their first “mastectomy apron” in 2012 and have continued sewing them every year except for one. The group has donated over 1,300 of these soft, colorful aprons to Christine LaGuardia Phillips Cancer Center in Kingsport. The aprons are designed to hold the JP drains used by both men and women in the Tri- Cities area who are undergoing cancer treatment.
This year the group has set the ambitious goal of sewing 400 aprons. The public is invited to help Sew Crazy reach their goal. Small size apron kits are precut just waiting on help sewing them together. Please bring your sewing machine and basic sewing tools.
For more information or questions, give Fletcher’s Homemade a call at (206) 979-7811.