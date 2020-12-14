ROGERSVILLE — A Sevierville man was killed on Friday in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 66-S just south of Rogersville as he was pulling out of the Dollar General parking lot.
According to a report filed by Tennessee highway Patrol Trooper John Tunnell, at about 4:20 p.m. on Friday John Blackburn, 76, Sevierville, was driving a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup as he attempted to exit the Dollar General parking lot at 3050 Route 66-S.
The pickup reportedly crossed Route 66-S, went down and embankment and struck a tree. Blackburn was the lone occupant of the pickup, and he was wearing a seatbelt. No other information was available.
Among the agencies that responded to the crash were the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, Hawkins County EMS, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, THP, and the Persia and Striggersville VFDs.