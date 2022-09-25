In the 1960s, the Sertoma Club of Kingsport was a major sponsor and supporter of the annual March of Dimes fundraiser and telethon at WCYB in Bristol, often helping to coordinate arrange- ments for the celebrities who came to the area for the telethon.
From 1979 to 2020, the Sertoma Food Booth was considered by many the gold standard for concessions at the Appalachian Fair each year.
Contributed
Contributed
In 2021, the Sertoma Club of Kingsport added an annual bass fishing tournament on Douglas Lake to its mix of fundraisers to help support its contributions to the community.
Jeff Beverly
If you were a reader of the Kingsport Times-News in 1962, you might have noticed a short article about a civic club about to be chartered in town.
Contributed
An early meeting of the Sertoma Club of Kingsport
Times News file photo
Early days of the Sertoma Club of Kingport
Times News file photo
Instituted on Aug. 18, 1962, the Kingsport Sertoma Club is a civic organization that benefits the community through philanthropic projects.
KINGSPORT — Where were you in August 1962? If you were shopping for a new car, the Lincoln Continental was the most popular choice. If you were watching television, “The Beverly Hillbillies,” “Bonanza” and “The Andy Griffith Show” were at the top of the ratings. If you were a baseball fan, the Yankees had a big lead in the American League on their way to another World Series title.
And if you were a reader of the Kings- port Times News, you might have noticed a short article about a civic club about to be chartered in town — one that’s celebrating a rich 60-year history of service and contributions to the community.
The Sertoma Club of Kingsport held its charter banquet at the Downtowner Motor Inn on Aug. 18, 1962. Since that time, members of Sertoma — a contraction of the phrase “Service to Mankind” — have been working diligently to live up to its name.
An international civic organization formed in Kansas City in 1912, Sertoma’s purpose is “to meet the needs of communities through volunteer service.”
The initial Kingsport club roster included about 50 business and industry leaders who came together to meet the needs of the community through service and contributions to numerous area nonprofit agencies.
“The club has conducted many types of fundraisers since the beginning to generate funds and support. Some of the early fundraising activities included door-to-door sales of black pepper and Valentine candy, Kingsport Theatre Guild tickets, and sponsoring NBA and Globetrotter basketball games,” said Kingsport Sertoman Jeff Beverly.
In 1967, the Sertoma Club sponsored an NBA exhibition game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the St. Louis Hawks. It was the first basketball game played in the Dobyns-Bennett (Buck Van Huss) dome.
From 1971 to 2017, the club held an annual golf tournament that generated more than $140,000 for local charities. From 1979 to 2020, the Sertoma Food Booth was considered by many the gold standard for concessions at the Appalachian Fair; it raised more than $200,000.
More recently, the club has added an annual bass fishing tournament on Douglas Lake to the mix and partners with Mountain Region Speech and Hearing Center to sponsor the Dancing, Dining and Ducks fundraiser each year.
The list of charitable organizations to benefit from the club’s more than $417,000 in recorded donations through the years has evolved as well.
In the 1960s, in addition to the Kingsport Theatre Guild, the club was a major sponsor and supporter of the annual March of Dimes fundraiser and telethon at WCYB in Bristol. In addition to serving in leadership roles for the March of Dimes, the club also produced and mailed the donation request letters to the Kingsport area and coordinated arrangements for the various celebrities that came to the area for the telethon.
In 1963, the club kicked off its annual Jackets for Children program, which provides a new winter coat just before Christmas for children in need. The annual project, conducted every year since, has benefited thousands of local children.
The list of agencies to benefit from the club’s effort is extensive and diverse. Through the years, beneficiaries of Sertoma Club’s service to mankind has included: American Heart Association, American Red Cross, Appalachian Council of Girl Scouts, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Blakely House, Boy Scouts of America, CASA, Doe River Camp Underprivileged Scholarship, Friends of the Kingsport Library, Girls Inc., the Greater Kingsport YMCA, Hands On! Discovery Center, Holston Habitat for Humanity, the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew, the Kingsport Veteran’s Memorial, Kitchen of Hope, Literacy Council of Kingsport, MADD, Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels, Netherland Inn/Exchange Place, Salvation Army, Second Harvest Food Bank, Small Miracles and more.
Another of the early sponsorships was the Freedom Week celebration and the distribution of National Heritage documents to all seventh- and eighth-grade students in the area. In conjunction with the document distribution, the club sponsored a National Heritage Essay contest.
In 1969, the club started its Service to Mankind Award recognizing one outstanding community servant or volunteer who has given unselfishly of themselves to help others. The annual award is the highest honor the club bestows to a non-Sertoman.
In 1974, the club embarked on its biggest sponsorship to date when it partnered with Junior League of Kingsport to form the Kingsport Speech and Hearing Center. That center, which grew and evolved into Mountain Region Speech and Hearing Center, is now the primary focus for the club’s fundraising and support.
The center provides speech and hearing treatment, therapy, and services for thousands of people across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia each year. The effort ties directly to Sertoma International’s mission: “To improve the quality of life today for those at risk or impacted by hearing loss through education and support.”
Although active membership has decreased over the years, the Sertoma Club of Kingsport remains an active part of the Kingsport community. The club meets the second and fourth Mondays of each month at noon at the Food City on Eastman Road. Anyone interested is invited to attend.