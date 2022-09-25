KINGSPORT — Where were you in August 1962? If you were shopping for a new car, the Lincoln Continental was the most popular choice. If you were watching television, “The Beverly Hillbillies,” “Bonanza” and “The Andy Griffith Show” were at the top of the ratings. If you were a baseball fan, the Yankees had a big lead in the American League on their way to another World Series title.

And if you were a reader of the Kings- port Times News, you might have noticed a short article about a civic club about to be chartered in town — one that’s celebrating a rich 60-year history of service and contributions to the community.

