KINGSPORT — “Wherever there is need, he will be there.” Those are the words used to describe this year’s recipient of the Kingsport Sertoma Club’s Service to Mankind Award.
Doug Clark received the honor and a $500 check made payable to the Southern Baptist Relief Fund, one of the many organizations he serves, from STMK chairman Chuck Huffman during the Kingsport Sertoma Club’s December meeting. Clark was nominated by Keltie Kerney.
“It is my honor to nominate Doug Clark for his tremendous dedication to service and his love for God, his family, friends, church family, his country and his communities,” Kerney said. “… He is first a godly man, and a man of many talents and skills.”
Each year, Sertoma honors an individual who has gone out and made a difference in the lives of others with its Service to Mankind Award. It is the highest honor bestowed by the club to a non-member and is designed to acknowledge outstanding service in the community.
“These special people never seek out attention for what they do, but it is our sole purpose to say, ‘Thank you.’ This year’s winner is no exception to that rule,” said Huffman.
About Doug Clark
Clark, a Vietnam veteran, uses his cooking skills to respond to national disasters, traveling at his own expense to serve his fellow man wherever the need may be as part of a Southern Baptist Relief Fund team that deploys with their certified kitchens.
Each Wednesday night, he cooks a meal for youngsters through the Jesus and Me program at Lynn Garden Baptist Church. Even during the pandemic, Kerney said he spearheaded the church’s efforts to safely continue to provide meals for a group of children who might otherwise have missed the hot meal.
Clark also serves on the Lynn View Advisory Committee, assisted in the Lynn View Mural project, and teaches a class at the Senior Center on basic repair techniques. He quietly checks on elderly neighbors and individuals and exudes genuine care and concern.
About the award
Beginning in September of each year, the Sertoma Club sends a request for nominations letter to local nonprofit organizations and churches. A panel of judges then reviews and scores the nomination letters to determine the recipient. Sertoma is an acronym for Service to Mankind.