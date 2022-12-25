KINGSPORT — “Wherever there is need, he will be there.” Those are the words used to describe this year’s recipient of the Kingsport Sertoma Club’s Service to Mankind Award.

Doug Clark received the honor and a $500 check made payable to the Southern Baptist Relief Fund, one of the many organizations he serves, from STMK chairman Chuck Huffman during the Kingsport Sertoma Club’s December meeting. Clark was nominated by Keltie Kerney.

