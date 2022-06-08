KINGSPORT — Tickets are now available for the Keep Kingsport Beautiful Saturday in the Gardens fundraiser, featuring five private gardens on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The tour is sponsored by Eastman Chemical Co.
All proceeds go to support the many programs of Keep Kingsport Beautiful.
According to a press release, there will be self-guided tours featuring some of the Model City's most beautiful private gardens: the Greg and Jo Durham garden on Watauga Street; the Justus Fry garden on West Wanola Street; the David Gostomski garden on Grandview; the Ben Hunter garden on Shady View Road; and the Carol McCreary and Earl Hockin garden on Laurel Wood Drive.
The tour will also feature the Domtar Arboretum at 901 Lamont St.
Tickets for Saturday in the Gardens are $20 pre-sale at the Kingsport Chamber, 400 Clinchfield St., through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or $25 the day of the event at the individual gardens.
Children 12 and under are admitted free.
The tour will be held rain or shine. Comfortable shoes are recommended.
All areas may not be level or handicapped accessible. Tour at your own risk. No pets, strollers, motorized scooters or tobacco products of any kind are permitted.
Tickets are non-refundable.
For more information, contact Sharon Hayes at shayes@KingsportChamber.org or call (423) 392-8814.