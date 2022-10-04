KINGSPORT — Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee received a $10,000 grant from Norfolk Southern Corp. to support local efforts to combat food insecurity and assist those in need throughout Northeast Tennessee.
Second Harvest is one of 30 food banks to receive a grant from Norfolk Southern, part of the company’s longstanding commitment to giving to critical community organizations across its network.
“We are grateful for eight years of partnership with the Norfolk Southern Foundation to help feed our neighbors in need in Northeast Tennessee,” said Rhonda Chafin, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, in a statement.
“Their support helps us meet the need to provide hunger relief for over 45,000 people each month.” Chafin said.
“We appreciate Norfolk Southern and other donors who have supported the food bank during Hunger Action Month. The need for our hunger relief services is year-round, but donations are critical this time of year to help the food bank respond to the increased need for food during the holidays and upcoming winter months.”
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 34 million people in the country, including 9 million children, are food insecure. Many households that experience food insecurity do not qualify for federal nutrition programs and visit their local food banks and other food programs for extra support.
“Every community is home to families impacted by food insecurity. Norfolk Southern is furthering its partnership with more than 30 food banks to feed and assist those in need,” said Kristin Wong, director of corporate giving at Norfolk Southern, in a statement.
For more information about Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and how you can help provide hunger relief in Northeast Tennessee, visit www.netfoodbank.org
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee’s mission is to feed the hungry in Northeast Tennessee by securing and distributing food and engaging our community in solving hunger through regional partnerships, programs and education. SHFBNT provides hunger relief services for an average of 45,000 food-insecure individuals per month in Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan and Unicoi counties.