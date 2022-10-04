local news
KINGSPORT — Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee received a $10,000 grant from Norfolk Southern Corp. to support local efforts to combat food insecurity and assist those in need throughout Northeast Tennessee.

Second Harvest is one of 30 food banks to receive a grant from Norfolk Southern, part of the company’s longstanding commitment to giving to critical community organizations across its network.

