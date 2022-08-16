NORTON – A second victim has died after Sunday’s house explosion and fire in Norton.
The 43-year-old woman, whom Virginia State Police have not yet identified, died Sunday, Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said Tuesday.
Michelle L. Barnett, 43, died of her injuries at Wake Forest Medical Center in North Carolina Sunday, Geller said, after she and a 22-year-old victim were taken there after the early-morning fire.
Geller on Monday also confirmed the identity of the first fatality, 13-year-old Joshua Azbill, whose body was recovered after firefighters put out the blaze. Wise County Schools officials confirmed his identity Monday.
Geller did not say if the three victims were related.
State Police investigators, working with the Norton Police Department, have said the fire appears to have been accidental as they continue to determine its cause.
Geller said the Norton Police Department received a call around 2:45 a.m. Sunday about the fire, although city Fire Chief Todd Lagow said his department received the first call at 2:27 p.m. and arrived three minutes later.
Lagow said the two women were taken to an area burn center after initial treatment at the local hospital. He said he could not confirm if the victims were related.
The State Police and Norton Police are investigating the cause and nature. Neighbor Jennifer Miller said she and guests at her husband’s birthday party smelled propane gas while outside early Sunday before the explosion.
Miller said her husband and a friend tried to rescue the boy through a window, but the boy told them he could not get out.
Barnett jumped from the house’s rear deck into the back yard before witnesses helped her to the Miller’s back yard, Miller said. The other injured victim and an uninjured female came from the front of the house, she added.
A propane tank near the house appeared undamaged.
