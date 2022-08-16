Josh Azbill

Josh Azbill died Sunday in a Norton house fire.

 photo by Kimberly Sturgill

NORTON – A second victim has died after Sunday’s house explosion and fire in Norton.

The 43-year-old woman, whom Virginia State Police have not yet identified, died Sunday, Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said Tuesday.

