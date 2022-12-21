The need was great — the giving was greater.
More than 700 children will have a merrier Christmas this year, thanks to the generosity of community members who adopted them off of The Salvation Army Angel Tree.
The need was great — the giving was greater.
More than 700 children will have a merrier Christmas this year, thanks to the generosity of community members who adopted them off of The Salvation Army Angel Tree.
The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport passed out grocery gift cards and Christmas presents to 320 families on Tuesday during its annual Angel Tree distribution day.
Staff, advisory board members and volunteers, including members of Vietnam Veterans 979, distributed colorful red packages filled with toys, books and clothes for each of the 712 angels in the Kingsport area.
“It’s not even lunch time and I’ve already been crying today,” said Capt. Rebekah Abram, the head elf. “A lady came through and just started crying before she even got to the presents, because she was so thankful. And, of course, we cried too.”
“You may never know the impact that your gift makes but we can assure you many smiles will be beaming across Greater Kingsport in just a few short days,” Capt. Aaron Abram shared in a social media post.
Each Angel Tree family is given an appointment time to pick up its gifts at the warehouse, an old CVS pharmacy storefront in the Ingles shopping center in the Colonial Heights area of Kingsport. There, the gifts are sorted in boxes by family and assigned a number.
When families arrive, Capt. Rebekah Abram takes care of the paperwork and gives the family its grocery gift card as their number is radioed in to waiting volunteers who use grocery carts to courier the presents to the loading zone. The gifts are then loaded into the family’s vehicle.
Associate Editor
Carmen serves as associate editor at the Kingsport Times News and coordinates the Sports Live tweet team program.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.