The need was great — the giving was greater.

More than 700 children will have a merrier Christmas this year, thanks to the generosity of community members who adopted them off of The Salvation Army Angel Tree.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Associate Editor

Carmen serves as associate editor at the Kingsport Times News and coordinates the Sports Live tweet team program.

Recommended for you