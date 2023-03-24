featured Searchers continue looking for missing woman along Holston River By CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Mar 24, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Boats carrying search-and-rescue personnel launch Thursday on the Holston River as authorities continue their efforts to locate the body of a woman missing since Feb. 18. Kingsport Fire Department Searchers go over a map of the Holston River as they prepared to look for the body of a woman missing since Feb. 18. Several agencies scoured the river from Kingsport to Rogersville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — The largest search yet for a missing woman from Scott County took place Thursday as more than a dozen agencies scoured the Holston.The woman went missing on Feb. 18 and is believed to have fallen into the North Fork of the Holston near Weber City.The Kingsport Fire Department, along with other search-and-rescue teams, has repeatedly searched for the woman’s body.The Tennessee District 1 Urban Search and Rescue Task Force led the efforts for the search. For several weeks, the operation has been hampered by rain.Searchers have checked the Holston River from Kingsport to Rogersville, but as of late Thursday, the woman’s body has not been found. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.