KINGSPORT — The largest search yet for a missing woman from Scott County took place Thursday as more than a dozen agencies scoured the Holston.

The woman went missing on Feb. 18 and is believed to have fallen into the North Fork of the Holston near Weber City.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you