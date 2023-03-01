Search for body

Teams prepare to launch a Kingsport Lifesaving Crew boat on Tuesday as the search for the body of a person who tumbled into the Holston River in Weber City on Saturday continues.

A search for a person who fell into the North Fork of the Holston River almost a week and a half ago continues as multi-agency search and rescue teams comb the water.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the missing person during this difficult time," Kingsport Assistant Fire Chief Terry Arnold said. "We are committed to utilizing all available resources and expertise to locate the missing person as quickly and safely as possible."

