A search for a person who fell into the North Fork of the Holston River almost a week and a half ago continues as multi-agency search and rescue teams comb the water.
"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the missing person during this difficult time," Kingsport Assistant Fire Chief Terry Arnold said. "We are committed to utilizing all available resources and expertise to locate the missing person as quickly and safely as possible."
The missing person was believed to have entered the North Fork of the Holston River near Weber City on Saturday Feb. 18.
Barry Brickey, spokesman for the Kingsport Fire Department, said rain and high water levels have hampered operations.
Brickey said, in a press release, teams have utilized specialized equipment, including personnel searching on shore, boats, and drones, and continue to search for the missing individual along the North Fork of the Holston River in Scott County and Sullivan County and main channel of the Holston River through Hawkins County.
Residents along the North Fork of the Holston River in Scott County and Sullivan County and main channel of the Holston River through Hawkins County are encouraged to search their river front.
Anyone with information pertaining to the missing individual please call the Scott County dispatch at 276-386-9111, Hawkins County dispatch at 423-272-7121 or Kingsport dispatch at 423-246-9111.
The search and recovery operation have involved Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Kingsport Fire Department, Kingsport Life Saving Crew, Sullivan County EMA, Hawkins County EMA, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Hawkins County Rescue Squad, Hawkins County EMS, Church Hill Rescue Squad, the Federal Aviation Administration, BAE Systems and the US Army.