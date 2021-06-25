To a casual motorist, a drive Friday between Sullivan Gardens and Baileyton — via Lone Star Road, Beech Creek Road and Van Hill Road — might have seemed rather pleasant.
Sunny skies. Wildflowers. Cattle here and there. A few horses. Rolling pastures with pristine mountain backdrops for picture-perfect churches, barns and farms.
If you didn’t know a massive search for a child missing 10 days was underway, your only clues might have been the multiple television news trucks parked at one church, and scores of cars at another church — its entrances flanked by Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office cruisers — a couple of miles down the road.
The first church is where law enforcement officials have held news briefings. If you pulled into the parking lot, there, behind the news trucks you’d have found a wreath, in a prayer garden, bearing a photo of 5-year-old Summer Wells, reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek Community the evening of June 15.
And if you turned your head at just the right time to read the church’s sign you’d have seen a simple message: “Prayers for Summer.”
The second church is the command center for the ongoing search for Summer, with specialized teams from more than a dozen agencies focusing on target areas near Ben Hill Road. That’s where Summer’s home is located.
The search continued on Friday, and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart said the search and investigation will continue throughout the weekend.
“As of this afternoon, we’ve received around 400 tips,” Earhart told the Times News in an email. “None have resulted in a significant development.”
Church Hill Rescue Squad Capt. Tim Coup is overseeing the search and rescue operation. On Thursday, Coup noted that at that point 106 agencies from across Tennessee — as well as Ohio, Virginia, Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina — have assisted in the search.
They have covered more than 4.6 square miles and more than 3,000 acres, and Coup said many of the areas have been covered more than once.
Some areas they’ve covered four to six times.
“These terrains have exhausted crews both physically and mentally,” Coup said. “We’re still utilizing local and regional resources, but have had to call upon and utilize resources from middle and west Tennessee along with out-of-state resources to bring a fresh set of eyes and rested bodies into the search operations.”
Earhart said individuals trained in peer support are available if needed by any of those involved in the search.
One of the specialized groups involved in the search is a team dispatched by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The FBI activated its Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team to work the Summer Wells case last Saturday, Darrell DeBusk, public affairs officer with the FBI Knoxville Field Office, told the Times News by email Friday afternoon.
“We have deployed our Child Abduction Rapid Deployment (CARD) Team,” DeBusk said. “FBI CARD Teams consist of highly trained and experienced subject-matter experts, including FBI agents, intelligence analysts and behavioral analysis profilers. CARD also utilizes resources from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and a variety of search teams. CARD Teams provide on-the-ground investigative, technical, analytical and resource assistance during non-family child abductions, ransom child abductions and mysterious disappearances of children.”
Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson has repeatedly said assistance from the public isn’t needed in the ground search, except from property owners in the area searching their own land.
The concern is that untrained searchers acting outside the coordinated effort could become lost or injured and draw resources away from the search for Summer.
Lawson has asked residents and property owners in and around the Upper Beech Creek community in both Hawkins and Sullivan counties to search their property (Ben Hill Road intersects with Beech Creek Road about 1 mile from the Hawkins/Sullivan line).
If property owners or residents are physically unable to search their property, they can call the HCSO at (423) 272-4848 and a deputy will come to search the property for them.
Ben Hill Road intersects with Beech Creek Road about 1 mile west of the Hawkins/Sullivan line, where Beech Creek Road becomes Lone Star Road to Sullivan Garden Parkway. Heading “down the valley” on Beech Creek Road from Ben Hill Road leads you southwest, where in about 7 miles a slight left turn puts you on Van Hill Road, which is a 5-mile shot to Exit 36 of Interstate 81.
Summer Wells stands 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing gray pants and a pink shirt and might have been barefoot.
Anyone who has information about Summer is asked to call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3466).