From staff reports
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in the Hickory Tree community of the county.
According to an email from Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, the SCSO received a report just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday of a deceased individual at a residence located in the 400 block of Boyd Road in Bluff City. Upon arrival, deputies located the body of a man behind the home.
The circumstances leading to the man’s death remain under investigation, according to Cassidy, and the body will be sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The name of the deceased has not been released.