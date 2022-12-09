The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary will host its annual Toys from Cops event on Saturday, Dec. 17.
“We are excited to see the smiling faces of these children as they come through and accept their Christmas gifts," Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said. "Our SCSO Auxiliary members have spent numerous hours preparing for this event and are ready to help make Christmas bright for many families.”
The event will be held in the parking lot of Sullivan Central Middle School, 131 Shipley Ferry Road, Blountville, according to a press release. The event will be organized in the same manner as last year’s event in that it will be conducted in a drive-through fashion.
Children receiving an invitation will receive their gifts between 9 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. In order to receive gifts, the adult or adults bringing the child must have the invitation with them and have identification showing their residence to be Sullivan County.
Any gifts remaining after those have been distributed to those receiving an invitation will be distributed in the same manner beginning at 1:00 pm and ending at 2:00 pm.
A valid identification showing a Sullivan County residence is required for gift distribution.
In order to expedite the process, those bringing children to receive gifts are asked to have the trunks of their vehicles empty.
