BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jeremiah Lane graduated on Dec. 16 from the 280th session of the FBI National Academy.
The session consisted of men and women from 41 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from three countries, five military organizations, and seven federal civilian organizations.
Lane has served the SCSO for 24 years. He began his career as a reserve deputy and was hired three years later as a full-time deputy. During his career, Lane has served as a corrections deputy, patrol deputy, narcotics investigator, sergeant, lieutenant and is currently the captain of the patrol division.
The FBI National Academy is a professional course of study for law enforcement managers nominated by their agency heads because of demonstrated leadership qualities.
The 10-week program, which provides coursework in intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science, serves to improve the administration of justice in police departments and agencies at home and abroad and to raise law enforcement standards, knowledge, and cooperation worldwide.