KINGSPORT — Linda Calvert learned the importance of community involvement from her parents while growing up in Mississippi, with the scriptures reinforcing that lesson through her formative years.
It’s a lesson she took to heart and carried on throughout her professional career, no matter in which city she and her husband lived.
Calvert is the vice-president of administration and grant development and chief diversity officer at Northeast State Community College. She’s been with NSCC for more than 30 years, and has held the following positions: executive director of grant development, director of college access programs, dean of economic and community development and dean of the liberal arts department.
Prior to coming to Kingsport, Calvert was a mathematics professor and a department head of math and science at Pellissippi State Community College.
“My father’s younger siblings had gone into education and several of them were public school teachers, but it’s not a family business of sorts,” Calvert said of her education roots. “I had an instructor during my undergraduate work who allowed me to work with her in her classes and I thought, ‘This isn’t bad at all.’ Therefore, when the opportunity presented itself, I chose to go into public school education.”
After teaching in public schools for a few years in Mississippi and Knoxville, Calvert made the transition to higher education, and moved to the region in 1989 to work at NSCC.
HAILING FROM MISSISSIPPI
Calvert’s mother was from south Georgia, her father from Mississippi. Calvert and her younger brother grew up with her family in the Magnolia State. After she finished her undergraduate degree in mathematics, schooling brought her to the University of Tennessee, where she earned a master’s in mathematics education.
“It was hard in the sense of leaving family and relocating to an area where we did not have family. We had such loving and caring parents who shielded us in many respects from many of the atrocities going on at that time,” Calvert said. “Our parents were very involved in the community, and I think where possible growing up, we did not have face to face confrontations with the issues at the time with segregation.”
Two years after Linda and husband, Kenneth, moved to the Model City, he became pastor at Shiloh Baptist Church — a position he’s held the past 30 years. Though Linda has not finalized her retirement plans, for now Kingsport is their home.
“The overall environment in Kingsport and the surrounding area has been good. We don’t have children, but I’ve heard many people say it’s one of the best places to raise a family,” Calvert said. “I believe at times we can be sheltered because of not having exposure to a lot of other issues going on around the world.”
Whenever those issues do come to our doorstep, Calvert believes we’re not necessarily prepared to respond appropriately to them. One recent example is the unrest last summer and the groups that organized under various banners.
“There’s some reluctance to listen to what they had to say,” Calvert said. “The issues that happened in a larger city will not surface here, but they can surface here. We cannot just be oblivious to what is going on and shut out the discussion because we don’t see a problem. I think we need to be prepared in the event something does surface.”
A LIFETIME OF COMMUNITY SUPPORT
If you look at Calvert’s resume, you’ll notice a long list of volunteer and community efforts over the years. She’s served on various boards and commissions, including the American Red Cross, the Hands On! Regional Museum, the United Way, Kingsport Centennial Commission and Leadership Kingsport.
The Junior League of Kingsport named Calvert the Woman of Impact in 2017, she was named the Paul Harris Fellow by the Kingsport Rotary Club and received the Servant in Christian Leadership award from Milligan College. Kingsport proclaimed May 20, 2009 as Linda Calvert Day for her work on the HOPE VI project that redeveloped the Riverview neighborhood.
This sense of community began with her parents, especially since her father is a retired Baptist preacher. While living in Knoxville, Calvert said she was fortunate enough to attend a church pastored by Rev. Harold Middlebrook, who was an associate of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“You cannot be around Dr. Middlebrook and not be involved in the community. He made several overtures and opportunities as well, and as a result of that when we left Knoxville and came here, I was ready to look for opportunities to give back,” Calvert said. “It’s called enjoying life and being blessed. I’m just blessed abundantly to have the opportunities that have been afforded me. I’m a person of faith, believe things don’t happen haphazardly, there is a master plan and I thank God I’m a part of it.”