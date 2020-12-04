KINGSPORT — Boy Scout Troop 284 and Cub Scout Pack 385 are "scouting" for food in a new and different way.
Locally, the official Scouting for Food drive was postponed this year due to safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic; officials hope to do it in early 2021. But each year, the massive food drive — usually conducted by Scouts on two Saturdays in November — plays a major role in stocking the shelves of local food pantries for the holiday and winter seasons.
Without it, the cupboards are bare or soon will be.
To make sure that doesn’t happen in their Indian Springs community, members of Boy Scout Troop 284 and Cub Scout Pack 385 will be collecting food from 8 a.m. to noon today (Dec. 5) and Saturday, Dec. 12, at Cassidy United Methodist Church. The items and any monetary donations will go to the Indian Springs Mission Center.
“Robbie Mahan (an assistant scoutmaster with the troop) came up with the idea. He didn’t want people who are used to having that food come in every year not to have it,” said Scoutmaster Charlie Phillips of Boy Scout Troop 284.
The local churches, including Cassidy, where the troop is chartered, support the community pantry located at nearby Sunnyside Baptist. So all donations from the two Saturday drives will be directed there.
Donors can drive up and drop off donations of nonperishable food items from 8 a.m. to noon both Saturdays at Cassidy United Methodist Church, located at 5801 Memorial Blvd. in Kingsport.
Scouts will be on hand to unload items and deliver them to the pantry. Monetary donations for the community pantry will also be accepted. Anyone who’d like to donate food, but can’t make it by the church, can contact Phillips at Charlie.Phillips@outlook.com or Mahan at ginac93@hotmail.com to arrange for someone in the troop to pick up the donation.