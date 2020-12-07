GATE CITY — A plan to discontinue five sections of roadway is moving forward in Scott County.
The Scott County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday voted to proceed with the discontinuance process on the roads, which are considered by VDOT to be erroneous inventory. None of the routes have been maintained by VDOT in more than 20 years and are essentially “paper routes,” according to VDOT representative Joey Mullins.
When did this come about?
The erroneous inventory was first discussed by VDOT and the Board of Supervisors two meetings ago. At the time, VDOT representatives explained that the roads could either be discontinued or abandoned.
“If you abandon a road, it goes away and it can never be re-added,” John Bolling, architect/engineer for VDOT, explained at the previous meeting. “If you discontinue a road and then at some point it re-attains a public service to warrant state maintenance, it can be re-added to the system. Because these are larger tracts and because they access the river on two or three of them, I would recommend discontinuance on these routes. That will relieve VDOT of the maintenance responsibility; the regulatory authority for that right-of-way will be returned to the board.”
What are the roads?
VDOT requested discontinuance of the following routes:
• Route 664 from 1.04 miles west of Route 665 (Manville Road) to Route 643 (Bellamy Tipton Road), a distance of 1.06 miles
• Route 667 from 0.81 miles north of Route 666 (Red Hill Road) to Route 627 (Ruritan Run Road), a distance of 0.25 miles
• Route 669 from 3.49 miles north of Route 71 (Nickelsville Highway) to Route 670 (Hales Spring Road), a distance of 1.42 miles
• Route 672 from 0.11 miles west of Route 673 (Ponderosa Road) to Route 671 (Snowflake Road), a distance of 0.29 miles
• Route 673 from 0.87 miles east of Route 674 (Ponderosa Road) to Route 670 (Addington Farm Road), a distance of 0.93 miles
What did the board say?
Supervisor Michael Brickey spoke about Route 667, which is part of the historic Kentucky Trace — a route of immigrants to Kentucky. Brickey said the surrounding land owners would like the road to remain on the record for historical research purposes. Mullins said the road would still be included in VDOT’s archives, even if it is discontinued.
“Whenever we do this highway system change process, that gets archived in our central office,” Mullins said. “So it would actually show all this documentation and the discontinuance.”
Supervisors Jeremy Herron and Darrel Jeter said they’d both received several comments from residents about Route 672, all of whom didn’t want its status changed. Mullins explained, though, that part of the route doesn’t have an identifiable roadbed, which is why that section is recommended for discontinuance.
While the board voted to move forward with discontinuance, the decision can’t be finalized until VDOT holds a public hearing. The path forward may change based on citizen feedback received at that public hearing, Mullins said.