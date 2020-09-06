GATE CITY — Five secondary routes in Scott County could be discontinued if a request from VDOT moves forward.
VDOT officials discussed the roads with the Scott County Board of Supervisors during its Wednesday meeting. No final decision has been made, but the BOS expressed concern about discontinuing some of the routes.
Which roads are being considered?
VDOT is requesting discontinuance of the following routes:
• Route 664 from 1.04 miles west of Route 665 (Manville Road) to Route 643 (Bellamy Tipton Road), a distance of 1.06 miles
• Route 667 from 0.81 miles north of Route 666 (Red Hill Road) to Route 627 (Ruritan Run Road), a distance of 0.25 miles
• Route 669 from 3.49 miles north of Route 71 (Nickelsville Highway) to Route 670 (Hales Spring Road), a distance of 1.42 miles
• Route 672 from 0.11 miles west of Route 673 (Ponderosa Road) to Route 671 (Snowflake Road), a distance of 0.29 miles
• Route 673 from 0.87 miles east of Route 674 (Ponderosa Road) to Route 670 (Addington Farm Road), a distance of 0.93 miles
Why does VDOT want to discontinue them?
Some of the reasons VDOT officials gave for requesting discontinuance of the routes are as follows:
• VDOT has not performed maintenance on any of these sections in 20 years or longer.
• The sections (or portions thereof) are not denoted as streets on Scott County’s geographic information system (GIS).
• There is little, if any, evidence on the ground of the existence of an old roadbed.
• The county could use discontinued roadways for other non-vehicular purposes, such as hiking or biking trails.
• Discontinuance is the preferred action over abandonment, VDOT said, as abandonment would leave some properties landlocked, and some of the abutting parcels are larger tracts that could use discontinued roadways for access if they are subdivided in the future.
“If you abandon a road, it goes away and it can never be re-added,” said John Bolling, architect/engineer for VDOT. “If you discontinue a road, and then at some point it re-attains a public service to warrant state maintenance, it can be re-added to the system. Because these are larger tracts and because they access the river on two or three of them, I would recommend discontinuance on these routes. That will relieve VDOT of the maintenance responsibility; the regulatory authority for that right-of-way will be returned to the board.”
All of the roads would need to be discussed at a VDOT public hearing before the discontinuance process could move forward. VDOT policy requires support from the Board of Supervisors for secondary discontinuances.
What did the BOS say?
Bolling said the benefit of discontinuing the routes, from VDOT’s perspective, is to clean up its missing or erroneous inventory records. Because the roads haven’t been maintained, there would be no cost savings associated with the measure.
Board members, though, said they wouldn’t be in favor of discontinuing any routes that people are still using.
“I’m hoping the people will hear this and come and express their concern, because it’s going to directly affect them,” said Supervisor Danny Mann. “So it’s something we need to hopefully get the word out and let people know that this could happen.”