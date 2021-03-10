GATE CITY — The fund-seeking process for the next round of Scott County’s Blackgum water project is underway.
During last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, the board approved a resolution supporting a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application, which would seek funds for the second phase of the project.
The first phase, which has already been awarded CDBG funds, will restore water access to 19 homes that have been without water since November 2019.
Frank Kimbler of the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission said the second phase will extend farther up Cliff Mountain Way and include some smaller surrounding roads.
“We are looking to apply for $440,000 in CDBG funding for that project,” Kimbler said. “The total project cost for phase two, as we’re calling it, Cliff Mountain phase two, total project there is estimated to be $1,070,535. We have already, on behalf of the county, have submitted an Appalachian Regional Commission funding proposal for $500,000 a month or so ago.”
Kimbler said the requested $440,000 in CDBG funding is driven by the number of household connections anticipated. He added that the commission would also be prepared to submit an application for $100,000 from the Coalfield Water Development Fund when the application opens in late summer.
“The PDC (Planning District Commission) is prepared to commit $30,535 out of our regular General Assembly allocation for those projects,” Kimbler said. “All those should add up to that $1,070,535, so we’re working on that. The Block Grant deadline is April 1, so we will have all of this prepared for county submission by no later than that time, hopefully before.”
Other action
In other action during its meeting, the board
• Authorized County Administrator Freda Starnes to sign documents for the first phase of the Blackgum water project.
• Authorized County Attorney Sally Kegley to prepare an amended resolution that would set a maximum dumping fee of $2,000 for Clinch River Trash Service, which collects residential trash in the county. The amended resolution would also apply to any other residential trash services that begin operating in the county. The board will vote on the resolution next month.
• Appointed Supervisors Danny Mann and Marshall Tipton to serve on the budget committee for the next fiscal year.
• Honored Supervisor Stefanie Cruby for completing the Virginia Association of Counties’ Chairperson’s Institute on Jan. 29.