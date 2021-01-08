GATE CITY — The Scott County Board of Supervisors postponed schedule changes at the county’s solid waste sites after receiving negative feedback from residents.
During its Wednesday meeting, the board unanimously voted to halt the changes, which were scheduled to take effect Feb. 1. The changes would have established set hours of operation for each site and called for each to be manned at all times.
What were the changes?
The board established a Solid Waste Committee over a year ago to create a report on how to best operate the waste sites in the future. The panel’s objectives were to establish set hours and days for the sites to be open, create a schedule for the sites to be staffed when open, and utilize both county employees and workers from SCOTT Service, an alternative sentencing program, to man the sites.
Under the proposed schedule, the county’s 15 waste sites were divided into three levels, with each level operating on a different schedule.
Several problems led to the proposed changes, including items being placed in the incorrect containers and on the ground, items dumped that are not accepted at the sites and the sites being used by people who are not Scott County residents. The board previously voted to enact the schedule changes at its October meeting.
What led to the change in plans?
Some board members said that since the October meeting, they had received calls from citizens who took issue with the limited hours that would be in place at the waste sites. David Redwine, a former board member, voiced his concerns during the citizen expression period in Wednesday’s meeting, noting that the changes would inconvenience some residents.
“I don’t really think that you all want your names attached to that schedule,” Redwine told the board. “I know that you didn’t all have a hand in that particular schedule, but it’s just not very user-free to the people of the county, and I just feel like that’s going to cause more uprise and more trouble for you all and less help for the people of the county than you all want.”
What’s next?
Bill Dingus, public works director, said representatives from the Scott County Telephone Cooperative have agreed to help the county work toward installing security cameras at each of the solid waste sites. The cameras are $1,000 each, Dingus said, and past footage can be viewed by the litter control officer if problems are reported.
“With those cameras and the signage,” Dingus said, “we can get a conviction if somebody violates the rules.”
The board agreed to postpone any schedule changes indefinitely while the Solid Waste Committee works to establish a different path forward. The panel will present its new proposal to the board next month.