GATE CITY — SCOTT Service is still doing exactly what the Scott County Board of Supervisors hoped it would do.
The alternative sentencing work program was established last July as a way to cut down on the amount the county pays to the Duffield Regional Jail. Qualifying offenders who would have ordinarily been incarcerated at the jail instead complete supervised community service projects throughout the county during the day and return home each night.
The program has also made around $92,000 in revenue as of the first of the month.
“The financials are great in our opinion, but most importantly, going down to participants, we’ve had eight participants complete our program,” coordinator Justin Venable said. “We’ve had 86 signed up. Right now, total active participants, we have 48. Of those 48, 90% and above are well on their way to completing the program.”
The program has been partnering with various sites across the county that are in need of beautification work or other improvements. Venable said SCOTT Service participants have recently worked at the horse park in Dungannon, Bush Mill in Nickelsville, Crossroads Community Center, Appalachian Community Action & Development Agency and several county schools.
“Everyone has been supportive and behind us, and we just could not say thank you enough, but I think our numbers reflect that, too,” said Jessica Keith, director of SCOTT Service. “We’ve worked extremely hard, and our participants are eager and anxious to continue.”
Commonwealth’s Attorney Andy Johnson said the program has cut down on the county’s average daily population in the Duffield Regional Jail, which decreases the dollar amount the county owes the jail.
In September 2019, a couple months after SCOTT Service was created, Scott County had to pay for 217 inmates, though it had only budgeted for an average daily population of 184, Johnson said.
“That’s 217 inmates times $41.13 a day (per inmate) times 365 days, and you can imagine … that’s an astronomical number,” Johnson said. “At that time, based on the number that were being billed to Scott County, that 217, the average daily population had risen from 184, what was budgeted, to I think somewhere in the high 190s, low 200s, and that was the infancy of the program.
“I won’t go month by month, but I can tell you that June 22 of 2020, there was an updated count for the Duffield Regional Jail as it relates to Scott County,” Johnson continued. “The average daily population, the number that is billed to the county as of June 22, 2020, was 121 inmates. That reduction from September of 2019 to June 22, 2020, that reduced the total average daily population … to 164.”
Johnson added that he expects the county’s average daily inmate population at the jail to be below 160 by Aug. 1.