GATE CITY — The Scott County Board of Supervisors is looking for ways to bring in more revenue and has been considering vehicle decals as one option.
The board discussed the decals briefly last month and again during this month’s meeting. Those in favor of the decals say they would serve as a tool to collect delinquent property taxes, but many county residents, including Treasurer Mitzi Owens and Commissioner of Revenue Debbie Dockery, have opposed the idea.
Citizen commentsIn addition to Owens and Dockery, county resident Patricia Edwards spoke about the decals during this month’s meeting, noting that she’s heard many residents express their disapproval.
“I haven’t heard anybody who’s in favor of the decals,” Edwards said. “I know that money needs to be collected, but I haven’t heard anybody who has favored that.”
Board commentsSupervisor Danny Mann acknowledged the negative feedback from citizens but noted that he still believes decals are an effective tax collection tool.
“Everything I saw on social media is negative about it because of the standing in a line, and I understand that. I hated it, too,” Mann said. “I hated putting the things on, scraping it off every year, but anyway, it is a tool to collect the taxes; I mean, that’s what it is.”
The board also spoke about DMV stops, which the board has asked the treasurer’s office to perform.
DMV stops help collect delinquent property taxes by giving the offender a “stop.” This restricts access to driver and vehicle records and prohibits DMV transactions until the issue has been resolved, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles website.
The supervisors agreed to hold off on voting on the decals until they see whether the DMV stops are being done. The board’s budget includes funding for a part-time position in the treasurer’s office, with the intent that the position would focus on DMV stops.
“If people refuse to pay their taxes, they’re not collected. Then we have to do whatever we have to do, and we raised taxes (last year),” Mann said. “Is that the only reason? No. Our revenue is not what it should be, but … we have to do whatever we can to keep this county running.”