GATE CITY — A number of secondary road projects are slated to take place in Scott County over the next six years.
The Scott County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved VDOT’s six-year plan for secondary roadwork in the county. VDOT representative Jackie Christian said three new roads were added to the plan this year.
How are roads added to the plan?
For the past several years, Christian said, the roads on the plan have been pulled from a board wish list created 10 years ago.
“Back in 2010, we didn’t have what you call a six-year plan; we had a six-year wish list,” Christian said. “So we dissolved that complete list, taking all those that were on the list and putting them over to the side and started back with a real six-year plan. How we’ve developed the plan since 2010 is pulling those from the top (of the wish list) to the plan.”
Which roads are in the plan?
Christian outlined the plan during a public hearing at Wednesday’s BOS meeting. He noted that a few of the roads on the plan have been completed: Route 653 (Hunters Valley East), Route 627 (Copper Creek Road), Route 670 (Addington Frame Road) and Route 760 (Kimblertown Road). Construction has just begun on two other projects: Route 702 (Sherwood Forest Lane) and Route 703 (Robin Hood Lane).
Other projects slated for future construction are Route 707 (Newland Hollow Road), Route 753 (Beeline Road), Route 657 (Greens Chapel Lane), Route 681 (Gillenwater Chapel Road), Route 701 (Jayne Hill Circle), Route 689 (Anne Goode Cooper Road), Route 856 (Spurlock Hollow Road), Route 654 (Horton Summit Road), Route 693 (Eaton Hill Road), Route 660 (Obeys Creek Road), Route 641 (Turkey Lick Road) and Route 697 (Fowlers Branch Road).
In addition, three other roads were added to the plan this year: Route 716 (Chestnut Ridge Road), Route 892 (Pippin Lane) and Route 895 (Falin Hollow Lane).
What’s next?
Christian said VDOT will be working with the BOS to identify additional secondary roads for next year’s plan.
“I put the final three routes on this plan this year that were on that (wish list); 34 routes is what was on the original plan,” Christian said. “So beginning next year — throughout this year, I guess — working with the board and board members, we’ll be looking for your feedback as far as some route suggestions for next year’s public hearing.”