GATE CITY — Scott County’s alternative sentencing work program continues to save the county thousands of dollars in jail costs.
Program leaders gave an update during Wednesday’s meeting of the Scott County Board of Supervisors. Despite the challenges of last year, the program has been adapting to ensure it can continue operating throughout the pandemic.
What is SCOTT Service?
The program was established in July 2019 as a way to reduce the amount the county pays to the Duffield Regional Jail. Qualifying offenders who would have ordinarily been incarcerated instead complete supervised community service projects throughout the county during the day and return home each night.
The program has been partnering with various sites across the county that are in need of beautification work or other types of labor. Participants are also offered work skills classes and GED classes to help them get jobs after they complete the program.
Making progress
Jessica Keith, program director, said the last year has created new challenges due to the pandemic.
“With all the COVID-related issues in the courthouse, we’ve pretty much been stalled in terms of new participants coming in. … The regional jail’s been on lockdown multiple times in the past two to three months, so court cases aren’t being heard and hearings aren’t being held,” Keith said. “We currently haven’t had a trial since almost a year, so things have been a little bit challenging in terms of that.”
Despite that, the program is moving forward. Coordinator Justin Venable said the program currently has 60 participants, 46 of which are active. Eighteen people have completed the program since it was established.
By the numbers
Venable said the program has generated more than $150,000 in revenue so far, and the jail cost savings for the current fiscal year exceeds $470,000.
“In comparison, our total for last year’s fiscal (year) was $634,000,” Venable said. “So we’re well on pace to go over that, even with the conditions that we’re in right now. So we’re looking at over $920,000 in jail cost savings alone that will not be paid in. Our total jail cost savings to date is over $1.1 million.”
Venable added that the program has saved the county an estimated $520,000 in labor costs. Total savings, including revenue, labor costs and jail cost savings, is $1.7 million.
“We’re very proud of that,” Venable said, “and again, once we can get back to a little bit of normalcy, we can hopefully see that grow and continue to bump up and save.”