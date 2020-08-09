GATE CITY — First responders in Scott County are looking for guidance on what to do when they are exposed to COVID-19.
Bruce Cross, chief of the Weber City Volunteer Fire Department, addressed the Scott County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, along with David Gilliam of the Scott County Life Saving Crew. Cross said he’d like to have a designated quarantine space for his volunteers and other first responders who are exposed to COVID-19 while responding to calls.
Why is designated space needed?
Cross said the need arose a couple of weeks ago, when several responders were exposed to the virus while working a wreck involving two males. Cross said Weber City’s volunteer fire team responded, along with four members of Gate City’s fire team, six rescue EMTs, two deputies and a state trooper.
“All in all, I think we had about 17 people on that scene,” Cross said. “After we got the (crash victims) extricated and everything, got them in the ambulances en route to the hospital, the two guys spoke out and said they had tested positive for COVID four days ago. Now, we’ve got 17 people exposed.”
The firefighters were already back at the station by the time they heard about the crash victims testing positive, Cross said. And with only one bathroom and one shower for both males and females and no designated place to decontaminate, Cross said the station wasn’t well-equipped to handle the situation.
He added that those exposed have been quarantining at home, and the fire station was out of service for three days for cleaning. While all the responding Weber City firefighters were tested for COVID-19 and came back negative, except for one who was still awaiting results Wednesday, Cross said the situation has brought a number of problems to light.
“I feel like in the first responder world, be it fire, police, sheriff, EMTs, we need to have a better system,” Cross said. “If somebody is contaminated, we have nowhere in this county to go to get decon.”
What could be done?
Cross said a piece of property was recently purchased to build a new fire station for the Weber City department, a goal Cross has had for many months. Once funds are available to build the new station, Cross said he’s considered adding a quarantine area to the facility, which would be available for any county first responder.
In the meantime, though, Cross said a more immediate solution is needed. He and Gilliam requested that the county find a facility to take individuals for quarantine, rather than returning them to their homes and potentially exposing their families.
“We’ve got firefighters right now that haven’t been able to go back to work, and some of them are very upset over this; some of them are thinking about quitting,” Cross said. “If you start losing your volunteer firefighters, you’ve lost.”
County Administrator Freda Starnes said the health department recently identified two locations that could be used for quarantining: a hotel in Norton and a bunkhouse operated by Appalachia Service Project in Jonesville. Both would be available now, rather than waiting for a new facility to be built.
“This is a temporary something that maybe this time next year we don’t have to deal with, I’m hoping,” said Supervisor Danny Mann. “If you think along those lines, we’ll do whatever we can. We’ve got to keep our people safe.”