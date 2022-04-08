GATE CITY — If there were ever a restart button for the tax reassessment process in Scott County, officials would have quickly and painstakingly pushed it this week.
The county doesn’t have such a button, but the Scott County Board of Supervisors opted for a do-over on its property tax reassessment on Wednesday when the board unanimously opted to disband its board of equalization.
“There are some areas of concern with this equalization board,” BOS Chairman Danny Mann said at Wednesday’s monthly meeting. “I won’t go into details about it.”
The BOS entered into closed session at the beginning of the meeting to discuss what county officials referred to as a “legal issue.” Mann told the Times News The Virginia Department of Taxation discussed the equalization board’s future with county officials as well as the board’s legal counsel.
“We had some options,” Man said. “One (the department of taxation) recommended was a do-over. … We hated to do it.”
Officials did not disclose the reason the board opted to disband the equalization board at the Wednesday meeting. When asked what led to the BOS’s decision, Mann reiterated the qualifications to be a member of the equalization board.
“We discussed things in closed session,” Mann said. “All I can tell you is one of the qualifications is you have to be a resident of Scott County (to be on the equalization board.) You can’t just own property.”
The equalization board was established to hear from Scott County property owners with concerns regarding the recent tax reassessment. Virginia law requires periodic reassessments of real estate throughout the state. Scott County has a reassessment every six years. Scott County utilized Wingate Appraisal Service for its 2022 assessment.
All equalization board members must be a Scott County resident with real estate experience, the BOS chairman said. The board is made up of six members with two alternates. The board positions are paid.
However, county officials fear rounding up a new equalization board — which could consist of some returning members — might be the biggest challenge in the reassessment process.
“Getting people to serve is going to be the problem,” Mann said. “So many people just don’t want to serve. I asked the people who spoke (at the meeting) if they would be willing to serve. One woman said she would. But most people don’t want to.”
Wingate’s appraisal work will stand, Mann told the Times News, but once a new board is formed, the county will start the appointment process with citizens all over again.
Some of those citizens attended the Wednesday meeting looking to voice their concern regarding their tax reassessments.
William Kasperbit is a Weber City resident. He said once he received his reassessment information, he attempted to make an appointment with the equalization board to find answers to his questions.
“I got the letter saying my taxes were going up 106%,” Kasperbit told the BOS during the citizen expression period. “The land they want to go up on is in the flood zone. My property has flooded five or six times in the past three years. No one could give me any answers on how or why they came up with that.”
Another citizen, Phillip Clay of Coeburn, said he wanted to see the process improve now that the county is starting its appointment process over again.
“I hope you get some people who can really understand fairness,” Clay said. “I think that’s all anybody wants.”
The tax reassessment letters will be mailed again and notices will once again be published. County officials are also hoping to provide more time for appointments and to improve operations overall this time around.
“I would just urge people that if they have questions and they haven’t heard anything in a month from now, they can call my office,” said Debbie Dockery, the Scott County Commissioner of Revenue. “I would urge them not to sit back and wait. This is going to help everyone in the end. There is going to be more time for them to get prepared for those reassessment appointments.”
For Mann, he’s hoping the reassessment restart offers an opportunity for those who were unable to schedule an appointment to see more questions answered.
“Hopefully, the people who fell through the cracks in the original process will be able to get an appointment and will be heard before the equalization board,” Mann said.
However, the do-over will come at a cost.
Mann said the county paid the former equalization board and the new equalization board will also have to be paid for its work. He also said it will cost the county $10,000 to $12,000 to mail out the tax reassessment information.
“This is going to be an expense to the county,” Mann said, “to have a re-do.”
County officials have also considered adding its own tax assessor’s office in the future rather than paying a third party around $275,000, which is what the county paid Wingate for its tax assessment work.
“Right now, we hire a firm,” Mann said. “We may be looking at having an accessor’s office. The work would be ongoing rather than having to do it all once every six years.”
County officials do not have a set date for when the tax reassessment information will be sent through the mail. The Scott County BOS has until September to set the new tax rate.