GATE CITY — Change is on the way at the solid waste sites in Scott County.
At its monthly meeting, the Scott County Board of Supervisors voted 6-1 to approve some operational changes at the sites, to be effective early next year. The changes include establishing set hours of operation for each site and keeping each site manned at all times.
What are the changes?
The board established a solid waste committee over a year ago to create a report on how to best operate the waste sites in the future. The committee’s objectives were to establish set hours and days for the sites to be open, create a schedule for the sites to be staffed when open, and utilize both county employees and workers from SCOTT Service, an alternative sentencing program, to man the sites.
As part of the new operational schedule, the county’s 15 solid waste sites will be divided into three levels.
The breakdown is as follows:
• Level one: Hiltons, Yuma, East Carter’s Valley, Duffield and Nickelsville
• Level two: Antioch, Dungannon, Daniel Boone and Fort Blackmore
• Level three: Moccasin Gap, Manville, Clinchport, Highway 58, Rye Cove and Fairview
Each site will operate on a set weekly schedule based on their levels.
The schedule of operations
for each level will be as follows:
• Level one: Open Monday 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; Tuesday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wednesday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Thursday noon-8 p.m.; Friday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Level two: Open Monday 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; Tuesday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Wednesday noon-8 p.m.; Thursday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Level three: Open Monday 7 a.m.-1 p.m.; Wednesday noon-4 p.m.; Thursday 2-8 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
A mix of county employees and five SCOTT Service workers will staff the sites, the committee’s report states.
Why are the changes happening?
The committee’s report mentions several problems at the solid waste sites that have led to the changes, including items being placed in the incorrect containers, placing items on the ground, dumping items that are not accepted at the sites and usage by non-Scott County residents.
The new changes are designed to cut down on those issues by preventing people from coming to the sites at times when they are not manned by an attendant. New signage will be put up at the sites ahead of the changes, which will take effect Feb. 1, 2021.
“We’ve got to regulate this; we cannot just let it go,” said Supervisor Danny Mann. “Probably 99% of the people are doing exactly what they’re supposed to do, but there’s 1-2% that will go out there and do things,and it causes everybody to suffer for it.”