GATE CITY — More funding may soon be on the way to bring water to residents of Blackgum Lane in Scott County, which has been without it for nearly a year.
During Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, the board approved a resolution in support of a Community Development Block Grant application for the water project, which is expected to serve at least 20 households. The county declared a local emergency for the community in August after hearing from residents about the issue.
What happened before?
During its August meeting, the BOS heard from four residents of the Blackgum Lane area about their lack of water access, which began last November. Greg Boles said at the time that the wells in the community suddenly went dry, leaving residents with no explanation for what caused the problem.
Since then, the families have been buying drinking water and using limited reservoir water from the Duffield Fire Department for household needs. Scott County Emergency Management has also delivered bottled water every two weeks or made it available for residents to pick up.
A week after that meeting, the county declared a local emergency for the community in an effort to bring quicker attention to the problem.
“You don’t realize how much water you have to have to live until you don’t have it,” said Margaret Minton at the meeting. “It’s an odd thing when you get up every morning and you say, ‘Lord, I thank you that we’ve got two gallons of water sitting on our back porch.’ It’s to that point with us. Not having water is no fun; you’ve got to have it to live.”
What’s happening now?
On Wednesday, the BOS approved a resolution supporting the Community Development Block Grant application, which will seek $300,000 for the project. Frank Kimbler of the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission said the Coalfield Water Development Fund has already awarded $118,390 for the project, which is expected to cost $668,390.
Kimbler added that all the monetary amounts could change between now and the Oct. 30 application deadline due to the fluid nature of the project. Grant awards are expected to be announced by the end of next month.
“It’s looking very favorable; there’s been already some money that’s approved for it,” said Supervisor Danny Mann, “and hopefully that will happen sooner than later.”