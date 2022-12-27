WEBER CITY — A project that started by collecting loose change from club members in 1989 has blossomed into an annual Christmas blessing for students in Scott County.

In mid-December, the Scott County Rotary Club wrapped up its 33rd annual Shoe Fund Drive by delivering new shoes and socks to 508 students in 15 area schools.

Tags

Associate Editor

Carmen serves as associate editor at the Kingsport Times News and coordinates the Sports Live tweet team program.

