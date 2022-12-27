WEBER CITY — A project that started by collecting loose change from club members in 1989 has blossomed into an annual Christmas blessing for students in Scott County.
In mid-December, the Scott County Rotary Club wrapped up its 33rd annual Shoe Fund Drive by delivering new shoes and socks to 508 students in 15 area schools.
“With the generosity of our donors, we are providing more than 500 children and teenagers with new shoes,” said Shoe Fund Committee Chair Madre Forsha.
“We (were) pleased to work with the administrators of 15 area schools, who have been great partners in making sure we could deliver our shoes so these students would have early Christmas presents.”
Shoe delivery
On Wednesday, Dec. 14, 20 Rotarians met at the Addington Oil Corp. office in Weber City to load shoes into individual vehicles for delivery to Duffield Primary, Dungannon Elementary, Fort Blackmore Primary, Gate City Christian School, Gate City High School, Gate City Middle School, Hilton Elementary, Nickelsville Elementary, Rye Cove High School, Rye Cove Intermediate, Scott County Head Start, Shoemaker Elementary, Twin Springs High School, Weber City Elementary and Yuma Elementary.
The 508 students each received a pair of shoes and three pairs of socks.
“We appreciate the support of the many individuals, churches, organizations, groups and businesses who support our Shoe Fund Project. We would not be able to serve our youth without this support. We are proud to be part of a community that comes together to support this worthwhile project,” said Rotary President Roger Lane.
The Rotary Club expressed special appreciation to Belinda Nichols of Rack Room Shoes’ Bristol store “for her assistance in securing shoes and packaging them by school for delivery.”
In addition to Lane and Forsha, Rotary members Jim Addington, Tucker Barker, Mike Carrico, Cindy Coates, Chris Edwards, Joe Fuller, Susan Henderson, Rufus Hood, Chris Kimbler, Earline Lane, Lisa McCarty, Wayne McClelland, Bob McConnell, Jennifer Meade, Andrew Medukas, Becky Riggs, Rebecca Scott and Mark Wilson, along with community volunteer Dennis Taylor, participated in the project.
History and how it works
Rotary Club of Scott County Virginia was chartered on Nov. 22, 1988. The following year, the club began collecting loose change from members at regular club meetings to buy new shoes for needy students. It was the first fundraising attempt by the club.
That first year, enough money was contributed to purchase 29 pairs of shoes and 58 pairs of socks for school children at Christmas.
The project’s fundraising goal has increased almost every year since, and the community was invited to get involved. This year, the goal was $25,000.
“Even though most of our donations are local, we also had many donations from the surrounding counties in Tennessee and other states across the country. Each donation makes a difference in meeting our yearly goal,” Forsha said.
School officials, who know first-hand the students in need, help identify recipients from all the county schools. The Shoe Fund Project aligns with the Rotary Club’s back-to-school project, which provides clothing and shoes throughout the year as needs are identified.
The Shoe Fund is made possible through donations received from the community.
“As we come to the close of our 2022 Rotary Shoe Fund Drive, I’m proud to announce that we have met our $25,000 goal. Once again, we are so honored to have such generous support from the community,” Forsha said.
Because the project continues to serve students throughout the year as needs are identified, donations are still being accepted. Tax-deductible donations can be made through Facebook donations (with no fees) or mailed to Rotary Club of Scott County Virginia, Children’s Shoe Fund, P.O. Box 728, Gate City, VA 24251.