DUFFIELD — The Rotary Club of Scott County will provide new clothes, shoes, hygiene items and school supplies to 284 children with this year’s Back-to-School Project.
On Tuesday, club members congregated at the Pioneer Center in Duffield to load the backpacks up for delivery to 13 schools across Scott County, including Gate City Christian School.
“The new school year is an exciting time for students,” said Becki O’Quinn-Purdie, Back-to-School committee chair. “Rotary is dedicated to the Scott County community and its children. It’s an honor to be able to extend a helping hand to parents and caretakers as the school year commences.”
The Rotary Club of Scott County has been helping students start their school year with the supplies and clothes they need for over 20 years. While the project originally started by donating funds to the New Clothes for Kids Program, the club started managing a back-to-school project of their own in 2006.
Rotarians began preparing for the project in June, shopping for the necessary items. Over the next few months, they completed the shopping and organized the clothing and supplies, as well as packed the backpacks for each student.
Students attending Scott County Public Schools will return to the classroom on Aug. 15. Once school is back in session, individual schools will distribute the backpacks to students. 16 Rotary members, including President Rick Miller, helped deliver the backpacks to the schools earlier this week.
The Back-To-School Project is primarily funded through the annual charity dinner sponsored by the Scott County Rotary Club.
“I would like to extend a special thank you to all who faithfully attend our annual dinner fundraiser and to those who contribute to our back-to-school fund,” Miller said. “This support enables our club to meet this increasing need in our county."