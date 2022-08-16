GATE CITY — The Scott County Rotary Club is ready to continue improving the water situation throughout Malawi.
Next month, the Scott County Rotary Club will start its water project to address water, sanitation and hygiene issues that plagues the landlocked African country.
“We first became aware of the needs of people in the remote villages in Malawi during short-term mission trips,” said Earline Lane, a Scott County Rotary Club member, in a press release. “We witnessed firsthand the everyday struggles of the people. Many villages do not have access to safe, clean water sources.”
The problem
Malawi is one of the world’s least developed countries, according to the U.S. Agency for International Development. Because it is a landlocked country, it depends on imported goods and struggles with its high population growth. The country also relies on rain to support agriculture, its primary industry.
Malawi also has dry, seasonal weather, making it prone to extreme climate conditions ranging from droughts to floods. As a result, Malawi is ranked 107th out of 113 countries by the Global Food Security Index. It is also one the world's countries most susceptible to famine.
According to the release from the club, about 35% of villagers do not have access to clean, safe water, which directly impacts their health and economic well-being. Diarrheal disease is the second leading cause of mortality for children under age 5, the release said. Roughly 90% of diarrhea deaths are either directly caused by or linked back to a lack of access to clean water.
Some common waterborne diseases in Malawi include typhoid fever, hepatitis A, and hepatitis E. Collecting water from stagnant, polluted water increases the chances of getting malaria or other mosquito-borne diseases.
The water situation throughout Malawi also affects other areas of villager health.
Most women in Malawi transport water on their heads in plastic containers called jerry cans, the release said. These containers usually hold about five gallons of water, weighing roughly 50 pounds. This labor places significant stress on a person's neck and spine — so much so, that 68% of women who regularly fetch water report spinal pain, and 38% report back pain, the release said. The more trips people take and the longer distance they travel, the more their bodies are strained.
“The women and children spend a lot of time fetching water which takes away from other activities,” Lane said in the press release. “This project will reduce the need to use contaminated water sources and help reduce illnesses caused by drinking unclean water.”
The project
This project goal is to drill a well in three different villages in Malawi — Kazombe Village (located in Mtundu), Cholokoto Village (located on Blantyre Road, Lilongwe), and Najiri Village (located in Salima), the release said. There is no running water or electricity in the villages.
The projected cost for the project is $17,614. According to the release, the club has raised $11,720 toward the project cost.
The project will provide wells with hand pumps and concrete closures. The wells will be placed in the villages for easy access, the release said, and will reduce the need for using open, hand-dug wells or collecting water from water holes.
Benita Africa Missionaries Care Ministry (Benita Africa) in Malawi is the club’s partner for the project. Benita Africa assisted in identifying villages for the project and solicited bids for the project. According to the release, Benita Africa will also hire the contractor selected for the project and provide progress updates to the Scott County Rotary Club.
The wells
According to the release, the Kazombe Village has one old well that breaks frequently and causes villagers to use contaminated water. A new well will serve approximately 4,500 people.
The Cholokoto Village has a population of 5,000 people, the release said, and is affected by floods. According to the release, the shallow pit latrines in the village contribute to the contamination of open wells during flooding.
The Najiri Village has one covered, hand-pump well, the release said, and villagers walk up to 2/3 of a mile one way to reach a second water source. According to rotary leaders, a new well will serve approximately 3,500 people.
Ways to help
The club is currently accepting donations to assist with the cost of the project.
Tax deductible donations can be made through the Club’s Facebook page at Rotary Club of Scott County Virginia. Donations are also accepted by mail to Wells for Malawi, P.0. Box 728, Gate City, VA 24251.
For more information, email ScottCountyRotary@gmail.com.