The Scott County Rotary Club has named its new president while honoring its 2021-2022 leader. President Roger Lane recognized former President Whitney McConnell for her leadership during 2021-2022 and presented her with a plaque. The club tackled various projects throughout the year, such as four $3,000 scholarships for local graduating high school seniors, a contribution to the MECC Foundation for the Joe Fuller Endowed Scholarship, the Shoe Fund Drive Project that served over 500 students by providing shoes at Christmas and throughout the year, the Back-to-School Project that served over 180 students with back-to-school supplies, including clothing, shoes and personal hygiene products and more. The Scott County Rotary Club currently has 27 members and added three new members — Becky Riggs, Susan Henderson and Becki O’Quinn-Purdie — throughout the year.
Scott County Rotary 2022-2023 officers and directors include Area Governor Milton Carter, Rick Miller, Earline Lane Rufus Hood, Joe Fuller, Mike Carrico, Cindy Coates, Roger Lane, Jennifer Meade, Chris Edwards, Jim Addington and Whitney McConnell.
CONTRIBUTED
Scott County Rotary Club's 2021-2022 President Whitney McConnell passes the gavel to Roger Lane, who was elected president for 2022-2023.
Contributed
