PINK HILL — Officials with the Scott County Public Service Authority and members of Hawkins County government met with residents of the Pink Hill community to talk about extending Scott County’s water lines to provide the area with clean drinking water.
Water Condition
For many years, those living in Hawkins County’s Pink Hill community have been dealing with iron-contaminated water. Residents said the water that comes out of their faucets stains sinks, bathtubs and toilets red. It also makes their clothes and houses smell.
“You smell as bad when you come out of the shower as you did when you got in,” Tony Fansler said. “I mean, it stinks the whole time you’re taking a shower.”
Contacting Scott County
This summer, residents decided to contact officials in nearby Scott County, Virginia, about extending its water lines over the state line by 2 miles, which would provide approximately 150 houses with clean water.
Mike Dishman, executive director of the Scott County Public Service Authority, spoke with Hawkins County Commissioner Charles Thacker and Fansler about the potential project and soon determined it was possible.
“My first thought was, ‘Could we do this?’ ” Dishman said. “Then I discovered that our water line ended right at the state line, which wasn’t very far. It’s an easy project to do. Then I wondered if my Scott County board of directors would let me do it, and they didn’t have any problem at all with it. They endorsed it unanimously. So there’s absolutely no reason why we can’t do it. I was excited at first, and still I’m excited about it.”
Dishman said that clean water is a necessity.
“First and foremost, this is a public health priority that they have safe drinking water,” Dishman said. “That’s a very basic need, and then a lot of them don’t have enough water. They can’t wash their clothes. They can’t drink it. They can’t bathe in it. It’s just quality of life.”
The meeting
Dishman spoke to Pink Hill residents at a meeting on Tuesday along with Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte, Thacker, Hawkins County Commissioner Danny Alvis and Ken Rhea with the First Tennessee Development District.
Dishman explained the specifics of the project: The Scott County PSA would construct the water line, costing approximately $9,000 per house, or about $500,000 in total.
Dishman explained that anyone who signs up before construction begins would get a free connection.
DeWitte assured residents that the project was a priority.
“So I want you to know I am fully and firmly behind this project,” DeWitte said. “We’ll get it going one way or another and get y’all some clean water in here. I know it’s been a long time coming.”
As for the funding of the project, Hawkins County is looking at both grant opportunities and possibly using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
According to Rhea, if the project is funded by a grant, it could take until 2024 to get the financing in place.
Fansler said one reason he and other residents are pushing for the project is the kids growing up in the Pink Hill community who “deserve clean water.”
One resident spoke up during the meeting and said she wants this for her family.
“I appreciate everybody trying to get us this water,” the resident said. “I’ll be 70 this year, and I may not see good water, but I want my kids and grandkids to have good water.”
The SCPSA will soon begin collecting water samples from local residents and any springs they visit as alternate water sources. Once funding is secured, the project can move forward.