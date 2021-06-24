The Devil’s Bathtub is 7.2 mile, round trip, hike. Optimal times to visit the trail, according to Virginia’s state website, are during low water conditions and on weekdays (due to the site’s popularity). For more information on the site, go to https://www.explorescottcountyva.org/a-view-from-the-clinch/devils-bathtub-now-known-around-the-world/.