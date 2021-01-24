GATE CITY — Firefighters in Scott County may soon have a new fire training facility closer to home.
In a meeting on Wednesday, the Scott County Board of Supervisors voted to proceed with securing a financing option for the facility, which allows firefighters to train in a contained, live fire environment. The county currently has no such facility, so firefighters must travel to other counties for training.
Background
The county has been working toward getting a fire training facility for more than a year. Training at these facilities is required for Firefighter I, II and III certifications, and the next closest facilities are in Wise County and Chilhowie, County Administrator Freda Starnes said.
The county was awarded a $480,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Fire Programs for the facility, which included $450,000 for construction and $30,000 for engineering fees. The lowest construction bid came from Armstrong Construction at $647,000.
“So we’re short, with engineering fees and contingency and construction, $240,850 to be able to complete the burn training center,” County Administrator Freda Starnes said during the board’s regular meeting earlier this month. “So we need to know how to move forward. Is it something the county is going to be able to fund the additional? We have reached out to the Virginia Department of Fire Programs, and there’s absolutely no more money available from them; $480,000 is their max, and our representative there has told us that bids are usually coming in around the million-dollar mark and felt like that we had a really good bid at $647,000.”
Starnes added that total engineering costs were $41,500 through The Lane Group. Because that amount was greater than the $30,000 allocation for engineering fees from the grant, the county had to contribute $11,500 of its own funds, all of which has already been paid.
“If something happens and we do not do this grant, we will be responsible for the total $41,500,” Starnes added. “So the county will have to pay the additional $30,000 toward the engineering fees that the grant would cover.”
During this month’s regular meeting, supervisors expressed concerns about how the county would pay the remaining balance. The board voted to adjourn the meeting to Wednesday to revisit the issue.
New action
During the board’s Wednesday meeting, Starnes said she reached out to Davenport & Company for suggestions on financing. Kyle Laux of Davenport gave three scenarios that include a reimbursement resolution; this would give the board the ability to pay itself back from the proceeds of future financing, adding it to a current loan the county has through Powell Valley National Bank.
The board formally accepted Armstrong Construction’s bid for the project and authorized Starnes to seek the best available financing option. The board also asked Starnes to draft a letter to large companies that the fire departments protect, seeking donations toward the facility.