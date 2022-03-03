GATE CITY — The Scott County Courthouse in Downtown Gate City stands tall, as it has for more than 100 years. But county officials are considering how to find more space for its county departments in and around the brick structure.
The Scott County Board of Supervisors received information on the courthouse space needs study from Moseley Architects during the board’s Wednesday meeting. During the meeting, Tony Bell, the civic sector leader for Moseley Architects, offered up several options ranging from moving departments from the courthouse, adding another story to the building, constructing a new courthouse and adding a second courthouse on Manville Road.
“Courthouses are unique,” Bell said. “Unlike other buildings, they have three circulation paths for the public, who comes through the front door, the staff, who comes through the back, and the attendees. Ideally, those three circulation paths stay separate and never cross except for in one location, the courtroom. We have to find a way to manage those operations.”
The study examined options for the current courthouse building; the decommissioned annex building that once served as the sheriffs office to the north of courthouse; the old jail building, which is the current holding station for the sheriff’s office; and the former schoolhouse building that is the current judge’s chamber.
The county’s various departments require 65,139 square feet, according to the study. Bell also said the courthouse currently offers 21,140 square feet. He also said the circuit court needs 7,886 square feet and currently has 3,460, the office of the Commonwealth Attorney needs 5,443 square feet and currently has 2,125. Meanwhile, the general district court as well as Scott Services both need more than 4,000 square feet each.
“It’s not just offices and courtrooms,” Bell said regarding the study. “That’s also circulation, holding cells, all the different needs that are required.”
For BOS members, the options weren’t completely digestible without price tags.
“I see the needs,” Board Member Michael Brickey said. “It’s obvious. But it’s going to be expensive.”
Chairman Danny Mann also said that a project that would make the courthouse “three times bigger” than its current size would be a “hard sell” to taxpayers.
Bell said his team would have numbers for the various option costs at a later date, but the cost for a project today is about $400 per foot. That, he said, would land a 44,000-square-foot project at $17.8 million and a brand new 65,000-square-foot courthouse at $26 million.
“We want to create something implementable and affordable,” Bell said. “And it may be phased. You may build one piece first to get some of these needs met and then further down the road building another piece. It’s all about priorities.”
Board Member Stefanie Cruby suggested that Moseley offer phased approach options with costs for each phase of potential projects.
In other actions:
• The board approved a proclamation naming March 29 Vietnam War Veterans Day with a ceremony to follow
• The Scott County School System saw its budget amendments approved. The district requested approval of more than $1.4 million grant dollars
• The Virginia Department of Transportation Project Pipeline study included results on road improvements throughout Scott County, including Weber City and beyond
• The board approved the Scott County Sheriff’s Department to request grant funding for two School Resource Officers — one at Twin Springs High School and one at Gate City High School
