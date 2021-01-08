GATE CITY — Scott County has received another clean audit report.
Ron Bostic, of Bostic, Tucker & Company, presented the highlights of the report to the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday. Bostic said the audit, conducted for fiscal year 2020, found no issues with the county’s finances.
By the numbers
During FY 2020, Bostic said, the county spent nearly $3.4 million less than it took in, which he described as a “great position to be in.”
“That came from a reduction in your jail costs, which was $3 million the year before,” Bostic said, “and also, you got $1.88 million of the CARES money from the federal government.”
Bostic added that the county spent nearly $5.3 million on schools. He said he usually tries to compare Scott County’s finances to surrounding counties, but information from the other counties wasn’t yet available.
“Another thing, part of the audit is I do the PSA (Public Service Authority) and the EDA (Economic Development Authority),” Bostic added. “Your PSA is the most financially stable one in Southwest Virginia.”
Other action
In other action on Wednesday, the board elected its chairman and vice-chairman for 2021. Danny Mann, supervisor for District 5, was re-elected board chairman, and Stefanie Cruby, supervisor at-large, was re-elected vice chairman.
The board also adopted its rules of procedure and set the meeting dates and times for the year. Meetings will continue to be held on the first Wednesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at the Scott County Administrative Office in Gate City.