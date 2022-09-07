GATE CITY — The Scott County Board of Supervisors decreased the real estate tax rate, but county officials said an increase for 2024 is likely.

The BOS approved a 77-cent real estate tax rate at its regular meeting Wednesday. The current rate is set at 80 cents, Chairman Danny Mann told the board.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video