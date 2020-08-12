GATE CITY — The Scott County Board of Supervisors is sending a message that it remains in strong support of the Second Amendment.
The board passed its second resolution supporting the Second Amendment at its monthly meeting last week. The board had been discussing the idea of another resolution for a couple of months, but decided to wait and vote on it after July 1, when new gun control legislation went into effect at the state level.
“I don’t understand a lot of what’s going on in our country. They’re trying to defund the police and take our Second Amendment rights away from them. … This puts a little bit of bite, I think, in where we stand as a county,” said Supervisor Danny Mann. “Most of the rural counties are doing this because they’re not wanting to sit back and let this happen.”
What has the board previously done?
The board unanimously approved its first resolution supporting the Second Amendment last December in front of a standing-room-only crowd. The measure stated that the board “expresses its commitment by any and all legal means to Respect, Preserve, and Enforce the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States and Article 1, Section 13 of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia to the fullest extent permitted by law.”
That resolution, just over one page long, urged the state and federal government “to vigilantly preserve and protect those rights by rejecting any provision, law, or regulation that may infringe, have the tendency to infringe, or place any additional burdens on the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms.”
What does the most recent resolution say?
The new resolution, which was also unanimously approved, states that it is in response to “certain legislation … passed in the Virginia General Assembly that allows localities to, by ordinance, ban otherwise lawfully possessed and transported firearms from certain public spaces, causing law-abiding citizens to be exposed to a patchwork of local ordinances as they travel throughout the Commonwealth.”
Further, the resolution states that “the Scott County Board of Supervisors hereby declares that Scott County, Virginia will not exercise any authority granted to it by § 15.2-915(E) of the Code of Virginia to regulate or prohibit the otherwise legal purchase, possession, or transfer of firearms or ammunition.”
“This resolution, it doesn’t block what future boards may do,” Mann said. “They can definitely change it if they want to, but it gives the thoughts and attitude of this board.”
Scott County Sheriff Jeff Edds and Jeff Arrington of the Scott County VA Gun Owners group also spoke in favor of the resolution during last week’s meeting.
“I just want to say thank you all again for bringing this resolution forward; thank you to Sheriff Edds for supporting this,” Arrington said. “We’re very blessed in Scott County to have a Board of Supervisors and many public servants that strongly support our Second Amendment rights.”