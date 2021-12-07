KINGPSPORT — The Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park in downtown Kingsport will close for good Dec. 15.
The park will be closed just a few months before the opening of its new location in the spring of 2022. The new park will be located in Brickyard Park and promises to offer a better, more modern skating experience for Kingsport’s skate community.
City leaders approved funding for the new Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park in August, investing $1.8 million into the project’s development.
“This project has had an immense push behind it from city staff and community members to not only come up with an amazing new park, but also make sure the new park is ready for use in spring of 2022,” City Manager Chris McCartt said.
The new park plans were created in collaboration with New Line Skateparks, a California-based company that has helped manufacture over 300 skate parks across the country. Plans for the park were created with safety and efficiency in mind, with designers making sure that riders of all experience levels would have space to move freely around the park without disrupting other riders. New Line Skateparks conducted on-site interviews of the park’s current patrons and prioritized including their ideas into the park’s final design. The new park is set to feature two bowls, multiple staircases and rails and two quarter-pipes along with other features.
The city broke ground on the new site in September and as of November, crews have fully excavated the grounds and have begun creating the park’s large concrete features. The new skate park is currently on track to open in April.
For more information, please visit www.kingsportparksandrecreation.org or call (423) 229-9457.