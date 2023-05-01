KINGSPORT — Dr. Andy True, assistant superintendent of administration for Kingsport City Schools, told Kingsport aldermen Monday that school officials were still in the middle of the design phase for the repairs of the Buck Van Huss Dome.
“We’re in the midst of making the sausage,” True said.
True updated the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday at its regularly scheduled business meeting. He gave details about some of the progress and design plans for the Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School, which is being renovated after structural deficiencies were found last year with wooden beams in the roof.
The cost of the repairs is expected to be $21 million and True said the school system is holding firm on that cost and he is speaking weekly with designers to make sure there is no “project creep” — increase in cost as the project moves forward.
“Being cost conscious is key to this,” True said.
The school system shut the Dome down last August when testing revealed structural deficiencies in the rafters. The school system and the city have decided on a plan to put steel beams under the wooden beams to help support them.
The beams have been in place at the Dome since it was constructed and opened in 1967.
True said once the beams are placed in, the life of the roof should last another 50 plus years.
But there are other issues that the school plans to address as well as the designs continue.
A few of the items also include addressing safety concerns, modernizing the gym and utilizing all the space available.
One of the ideas that school officials would like to see if it could be implemented would be trying to get the lower level of seating closer to the floor, True said. He said feedback from the public has shown that fans have enjoyed being closer to the floor at the Tribe Athletic Center, which D-B athletic teams have been using during the repairing of the Dome.
There are some logistical issues to address, though, since the TAC is rectangular and the Dome is circular.
Other aspects the school system want to address is placing HVAC outside the Dome, putting new seats in the upper level and replacing the scoreboard.
True said they are also looking at flipping the activity office from the gym side to the entry side. He said it would also address some safety concerns.
There’s also plans to replace flooring in locker rooms, buy new basketball goals and replace the gym flooring.
True said the plan is to have the project go out to bid this summer and start construction by fall this year. He said school officials hope to have athletic teams playing in it once again by November 2024.
But inflation still has some officials worried.
“What’s the reality it’s going to be $21 million by August 2023?” Alderman James Phillips asked.
True said they hope the reality would be good. He pointed out that’s why he continues to keep speaking with designers. He said that is also why there are many alternates that could be put out to bid when the time comes.
Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said that the city has expressed that sentiment to designers as well.
“There’s a fixed number we’re looking at in the budget and we’re trying to stay within that,” he said.