KINGSPORT — Swim lessons at the Kingsport Aquatic Center are now more affordable than ever thanks to the American Red Cross.
The American Red Cross is celebrating its Centennial Campaign with the goal of teaching people of all ages to be competent in the water. Part of that is expanding access to swim lessons. The KAC has partnered with the American Red Cross to provide scholarship funding for families in need, in addition to what the facility already provides through its Friends of the Aquatic Center program.
“This fund makes swim lessons and the vital, lifesaving skills they provide a lot more accessible to all families,” KAC Director Kari Matheney said. “The goal is to save lives and to teach more people how to save lives.”
With both discounts, qualifying families may pay just $5 for an entire session of swim lessons. Funds from the Red Cross can also help with fees for lifeguard certifications and other courses that the KAC offers.
Registration for January lessons will begin at 8 a.m. on Dec. 28 and close at 5 p.m. on Jan. 2. Lessons begin the week of Jan. 4.
All swim lessons at the KAC are American Red Cross courses. The KAC offers group, private, semi-private and adaptive classes to suit your or your child’s unique needs. Weekday classes include eight sessions, either Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday, and Saturday classes are four sessions.
Not sure about your skill level? Don’t worry — the KAC can conduct a swim test.
At this time, a household member 16 years or older must get into the water with participants of certain classes. Typically the instructor helps each young swimmer to establish trust and comfort in the water, but in order to keep participants safe and socially distanced, this role now falls to a parent or guardian.
For detailed class descriptions and registration information, visit swimkingsport.com. Find out how you can qualify and apply for scholarships by clicking “Swim Lesson Scholarships” under the “Programming and Calendar” tab.