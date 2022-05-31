KINGSPORT — Saturdays with the Chef makes its return to the Kingsport Farmers Market on June 4.
“The Kingsport Farmers Market is a great place to shop, but we also strive to be a place where people can learn something new too,” Kristie Leonard, manager of the facility, said in a news release.
About Saturdays with the Chef
Saturdays with the Chef is a free cooking demo series showcasing local chefs and their recipes using produce available at the market. Copies of each recipe will be available at the demo and online, and free samples will also be available at each demo.
The series showcases how to take advantage of those peak-season produce items with creative tips and new recipes.
When and what time?
The series takes place every Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. in June and July at the Kingsport Farmers Market except for July 2 due to the holiday weekend.
Market patrons can sample cooking from featured chefs from local businesses, then buy the ingredients to make it at home.
The series is sponsored by Food City, Visit Kingsport and the city of Kingsport.
For more information
For more information on the Kingsport Farmers Market, visit kingsportfarmersmarket.org.