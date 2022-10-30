Left to right, Isaac Arp, 13 and a seventh grader at Kingsport's Sevier Middle School, gives a free drug lock box to Susan Phillips of Kingsport during a drug takeback event in the front parkin lot of Dobyns-Bennett High School Saturday morning. Oct. 29.
Left to right, Susan Phillips of Kingsport hands Susan Pederson pharmaceuticals she no longer needs during a drug tack back event in the front parking lot of Dobyns-Bennett High School Saturday morning.
Right, Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Patton combines two barrels of outdated or unneeded pharmaceuticals into one during the drug take back event in the front parking lot of Dobyns-Bennett High School on Saturday. To the left is Susan Pedersen.
Folks from the United Way of Greater Kingsport, AveNew, Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, New Vision Youth and Kingsport Police Department combined forces Saturday, Oct. 29, for a drug take back in the front parking lot of Dobyns-Bennett High School.
Carli Cox, 11 and a sixth grader at Kingsport's Robinson Middle School, helped give out drug lock boxes during the drug take back Saturday morning, Oct. 29, in the front Dobyns-Bennett High School parking lot. She is a member of New Vision Youth.
Carli Cox, right, a New Vision Youth member who is 11 and a sixth grader at Robinson Middle School, prepares to give a free lock box from the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition to someone bringing out-of-date or unneeded pharmaceuticals to a drug take back event in the front parking lot of Dobyns-Bennett High School. Behind her, taking a bag of drugs, is Susan Pedersen from United Way of Greater Kingsport.
Left to right, parent Brittany Sexton, Carli Cox, Abrianna Begley (back to camera) and parent Andrea Arp help with the drug take back event Saturday, Oct. 29, in the front parking lot of Dobyns-Bennett High School.
KINGSPORT — A Saturday drug take back event in the front parking lot of Dobyns-Bennett High School yielded about 390 pounds of unneeded or outdated pharmaceuticals. It is to be incinerated by police.
The United Way of Greater Kingsport, AveNew, the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, New Vision Youth and Kingsport Police Department held the event. KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton said the collection generated six 30-gallon drums of drugs, with each barrel weighing about 65 pounds.
At the event, drug lock boxes from the coalition were given away with the help of New Vision Youth and other groups, and the group reminded folks the last Saturday of early voting for the Nov. 8 election ran until noon Saturday next door in the Civic Auditorium.
Susan Phillips of Kingsport turned in two prescription pain relievers from 2019 and said she meant to turn them in sooner. She said her husband reminded her about the Saturday event.
All told, the Fall KPD 2022 Drug Take Back Total was 14 barrels weighing about 910 pounds: the six barrels from Saturday; five barrels from the permanent collection site at the Kingsport Justice Center; and three barrels Patton said were dropped off to KPD by an area community partner health care organization.
The permanent collection at the Justice Center is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Such collections keep outdated drugs from being used or misused and help deter thefts and illegal sales of controlled substances. Also, it avoids flushing drugs down the toilet, which can cause issues with groundwater and surface water.