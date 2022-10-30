KINGSPORT — A Saturday drug take back event in the front parking lot of Dobyns-Bennett High School yielded about 390 pounds of unneeded or outdated pharmaceuticals. It is to be incinerated by police.

The United Way of Greater Kingsport, AveNew, the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, New Vision Youth and Kingsport Police Department held the event. KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton said the collection generated six 30-gallon drums of drugs, with each barrel weighing about 65 pounds.

